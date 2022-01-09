Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has faced multiple hurdles, but the film is slowly inching towards its completion. Now, the latest update on the film is sure to cheer up all BB fans for sure, and below is all you need to know.

Over the years, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has attained a cult status. All actors including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and others are remembered for their performances. But among all, it was Vidya Balan who stole the show with yet breakthrough act of Monjulika. If you still get chills by remembering her act, brace yourself to witness her for one more time!

Yes, you read that right! Vidya Balan is all set to return as Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and none other than director Anees Bazmee has confirmed it. A source close to Mid Day states, “Their (Vidya and Anees) equation goes back to 2011 when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’s film Thank You. She made the character of Monjulika, a ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. [It is not clear if] Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je tomar again or appear after the climax.”

Speaking about the same, Anees Bazmee said, “If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she (Vidya Balan as Monjulika) has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

We’re damn excited to watch Vidya Balan reprising her iconic character for one more time. What about you?

Meanwhile, back in September last year, the makers have dropped the motion poster of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It had a release date of 25th March 2022. Amid Covid’s situation, it will be interesting to see if the makers stick to their original date.

