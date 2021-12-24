Anees Bazmee’s 2007 directorial film Welcome was a laugh riot, following which the second part was made in 2015, but it didn’t perform well at the box office. For the past 2 years, there’s been talk about the third instalment but nothing was ever confirmed but now a report by a leading publication claims that the film is set to go on floors next year.

The first part featured actors like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Mallika Sherawat, and Paresh Rawal. While, part 2 featured, John Abraham, Feroz Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Dimple Kapadia, Naseeruddin Shah, Shiney Ahuja among others.

As per the latest report by Pinkvilla, Welcome 3 is on the cards and Producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to include a massive star cast. Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar & Paresh Rawal is set to reprise their roles while there’s no confirmation about the rest of the cast members.

The source told, “The script of Welcome 3 is already being written, and the plan is to take it on the floors in the latter part of next year. While Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar & Paresh Rawal will be part of the third film, the makers are also aiming to rope in a much bigger cast for this one. Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make the movie on a massive scale and it will be an action-comedy.”

As of now, there’s no confirmation from the makers yet but it is sure that fans would be super excited to watch the film.

Earlier in an interview with Zoom, director Anees Bazmee had claimed that he’s not keen on making Welcome 3 because while shooting for Welcome Back, the team had to go through a lot of trouble. He said that shooting for a third part of the film means reliving some of the bad memories attached to the film and hence he has decided to move on.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is showered with birthday wishes as he turns 65 today. Among all the wishes, Hrithik Roshan announced that he’ll be sharing the screen space with Anil on Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

The Krrish actor wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter!”

