After Sooryavanshi brought life back to theatres, Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is all set to end this year on a high note. The film has released today across the globe, and the response has been positive so far. Speaking of its box office, director Kabir Khan is all set to gain a good mileage in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index.

For those who don’t know, in the Directors’ Power Index, we rank directors based on their movies in respective box office clubs like 100 crore, 200 crore, and many more. Also, points are given for movies in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Kabir Khan has delivered two 100 crore grossers with Ek Tha Tiger and Tubelight (200 points). He has his Bajrangi Bhaijaan in a 300 crore club (300 points). He even has Bajrangi Bhaijaan in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood, making him gain 50 points more. Now, if his 83 enters 100 crore club, which looks like a cakewalk, he’ll be standing at 650 in the points table.

With 650 points, Kabir Khan will surpass SS Rajamouli, who has 600 points to his credit and jump to 4th spot. However, it will be for the short term as Rajamouli’s RRR is set to release on 7th January. With the Hindi version alone, RRR is expected to earn well over 100 crores, thus making Rajamouli a good gain in the points table.

As of now, RRR is said to make 100 crores with its Hindi version. So, expect a minimum gain of 100 points to SS Rajamouli!

Speaking of 83, the film has released today. It has opened to a decent response in morning shows.

