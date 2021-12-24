Bollywood’s favourite couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating since 2018. Rumours of the wedding have been making headlines since earlier this year and they were supposed to tie the knot this winter. However, due to the covid 19 pandemic now they seemed to have postponed their wedding.

Fans are now eagerly expecting them to announce their upcoming nuptials soon. Amidst these reports, the two stepped out for dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai’s Juhu on Thursday and the paparazzi spotted them. Videos of their outing are now going viral.

In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen holding her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s hand and dropping her off at her car. Before taking off, the sisters hugged each other. She then made her way to her car Ranbir Kapoor in the tow wading through the crowd of paparazzi.

Alia was seen wearing a yellow sequinned one-shouldered dress and white shoes. She tied her hair into a ponytail and was carrying a black and white purse. Ranbir was seen in a black T-shirt, a matching jacket and blue jeans. On other hand, Shaheen was seen in a long floral dress. Take a look at the video below:

As Ranbir Kapoor was seen holding Alia Bhatt by her waist as he escorted her safely to their car saving her from the crowd, some netizens noticed that the Brahmastra actress had a slightly smudged eye-liner. This made them saying, ‘Isne drink Kiya hai kya’, while the other commented, ‘Ye royi hai kya’.

Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, newlywed Meghna Goyal among others were also present at their dinner.

So what do you think about the netizens reaction to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s dinner date with their friends? Let us know in the comments.

