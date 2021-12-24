Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Counting Her Days In Covid Isolation

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently in isolation for Covid, has shared her quarantine essentials and it is something one cannot imagine.

Kareena on Thursday took to Instagram, where she also shared updates from the 12th day of her quarantine.

She wrote: “I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not…anyway, day 12…two days to go…stay safe all” in her first Instagram story.

Kareena then shared a picture of herself flaunting her signature pout and wrote: “Pyjama, lipstick and a pout… quite the combination… try it!!”

According to reports, Kareena and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor, contracted Covid last week.

Kareena will next be seen in the Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. It will hit the big screen on April 14, 2022.

Atul Kulkarni has done the Indian adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’ which was originally written by Eric Roth.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios.

