Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 have been making headlines every now and then. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for the film and will be seen playing the role of a RAW officer. Besides SRK and Salman, the franchise also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tiger franchise is one of the most successful and blockbuster franchises of all time.

Now, as per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan has already commenced with the shooting of Salman Khan-led Tiger 3. According to Mid Day, SRK will be shooting for the film in Mumbai and it’s a 12-day schedule.

A source close to the publication said, “It will be a 12-day schedule at Yash Raj Studios in Andheri. While Salman will not join him in this stint, the two actors will share the frame at some point for the combination scenes of Tiger 3. After Shah Rukh Khan wraps up his portions, he will fly out for the foreign schedule of Pathan, where a romantic song with leading lady Deepika Padukone and some action scenes will be canned.”

Reportedly, SRK was supposed to wrap the outdoor shoot in Spain in October but given the circumstances, he couldn’t. His elder son Aryan Khan was in jail in regards to a drug on cruise raid case.

The source concluded, “That month, Shah Rukh was slated to lead a 10-day shoot at a south Mumbai hospital for Atlee’s film before flying off to Spain. But he put all the shoots on hold then, to single-mindedly focus on his son’s legal battle. Now, he is picking up where he left off. After Shah Rukh’s shoot and the Delhi schedule with Salman and Katrina Kaif in mid-January, Tiger 3 will be almost complete.”

