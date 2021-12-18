Looks like Katrina Kaif is finally done with all the wedding festivities with Vicky Kaushal as both the actors are heading back to work. Meanwhile, the actress is all set to start the next schedule of Tiger 3. After shooting the film in Russia, Turkey, Austria, and Mumbai, Salman Khan along with the Sooryavanshi actress will be heading to New Delhi to shoot some crucial scenes of the movie.

Advertisement

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage thriller will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles. Emraan is said to be playing a Pakistani ISI spy in this film.

Advertisement

As per reports by Pinkvilla, a source close to the production told the portal, “It will be a 15-day schedule thereby calling it a film wrap for the duo. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will shoot at real locations in the national capital and preparations are already underway to ensure a smooth schedule. Being an extensive schedule at real locations, the crew is well prepared to manage the huge crowd that’s expected to gather at shooting spots to get a glimpse of the actors. High-level security will be in place to protect their looks from leaking.”

The source further talks about the story of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 and claims that the characters will be seen travelling around the for the deadliest mission to date.

“Both Salman and Katrina are at their fittest best for this schedule. They realize that this is an important schedule for the film, and have worked towards maintaining their respective physiques too,” the source said.

Reportedly, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 is touted to be the costliest action film in Bollywood which was shot during the pandemic.

The source added, “It was a challenging shoot but Aditya Chopra, Maneesh Sharma and the entire crew have left no stone unturned to give a world-class experience to the audience. The scale is humongous with action being taken to the next level. Be assured, a glimpse of Tiger and the audience will want to celebrate their Bhai on the big screen and increase their anticipation further around the release date announced by YRF.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Pushpa Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Allu Arjun Starrer Takes A Monstrous Start

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube