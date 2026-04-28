Ranveer Singh is the man of the hour, courtesy of the massive success of the Dhurandhar franchise. He’s redeemed himself after a couple of failures. Aditya Dhar not only believed in him but also paid him a 2X paycheck compared to his last film. And the risk paid off very well! Scroll below for a detailed report on his remuneration vs returns!

How much was Ranveer Singh paid for the Dhurandhar franchise?

As most would know, both installments of the Dhurandhar franchise were simultaneously shot. In fact, it was initially planned as a single film, but to preserve depth, Aditya Dhar and the team decided to split it into two parts. As per multiple reports, Ranveer Singh was paid a total remuneration of 50 crore.

Our on-screen Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi took home a much higher salary than his co-stars, including Akshaye Khanna (2.5 crore), Sanjay Dutt (10 crore), and R Madhavan (9 crore). Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun reportedly received paychecks of 1 crore each.

Dhurandhar salary vs Ranveer Singh’s last paycheck

Before Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh was seen on the big screens in Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani alongside Alia Bhatt. He reportedly charged 25 crore for his leading role in Karan Johar’s romantic-comedy family drama.

In comparison, Ranveer saw a 100% increase in his paycheck. And clearly, the risk paid off, as he delivered the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time in India. In fact, he delivered India’s second highest-grosser of all time at the worldwide box office!

Dhurandhar earned 894.49 crore net in India back in 2025. On the other hand, The Revenge has accumulated 1168.68 crore net in 40 days of its theatrical journey at the domestic box office. The combined collection currently stands at a staggering 2063.17 crore. Around 450 crore have been spent in the budget, which means the producers have registered a return of 1613.17 crore!

Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s next film

According to early reports, Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh may be heading for a reunion after their super-successful collaboration. The project, which allegedly revolves around the reign of Chandragupta Maurya, may go on floors in 2027.

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