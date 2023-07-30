As expected, there was very good growth in numbers for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as 16.05 crores came in. On Friday, the film had brought in 11.10 crores so this is superb growth. Yes, it was expected that the number will go past the 15 crores mark on Saturday and that would have set the film well for a bountiful Sunday ahead. That has indeed happened now and hence the stage has been set well for the biggie.

Now one has to see what’s the kind of number that comes in today. The good thing is that there is growth and also that it’s very substantial and not marginal. Had the numbers gone up by only 20% or so then it would have been a scary scene for the film. However that’s not the case and what it needs from this point on is to keep building the momentum and not let go during the weekdays either.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Karan Johar film has now gone well past the 25 crores mark and currently stands at 27.15 crores. It’s now set well for the weekend of around 45 crores, and it has to be seen that how much further does it go from there. At the B centres, there is still scope for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to perform better which means if they come on board today then there is a much stronger run that the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer can have in days to come.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Barbie Box Office Day 8 (India): Margot Robbie Starrer Hangs In There On Second Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News