Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office day 2 is set to get over on an extremely positive note for the makers. Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s dramedy started on the expected lines but a lot of us also knew that the audience’s word-of-mouth would come into the picture over the weekend.

It has happened and the major National chains of Multiplexes have shown a considerable jump resulting in boosting the overall collections. This is a film that will dominate in plexes more than single screens and that is what happened on day 2.

On day 1, the film collected 11.10 crore which was right at the baseline of expectations and on day 2 it has actually surpassed the hopes of many. The unnecessary hate this film has been getting from the ones who haven’t even seen the film is about to get shut.

As per the early trends, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has earned in the range of 15-17 crore on day 2. This will result in an over 40% of jump as compared to day 1 which is extremely positive. This will take the film’s 2-day grand total in the range of 26-28 crore.

This also lays the base for a very good Sunday which should see further growth and might also surpass the 20 crore mark showing a magical growth. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Karan Johar designed a family entertainer that resulted in bringing families together into the cinema halls and it’s only to be seen where this will stop.

We rated the film a solid 3.5/5 saying “It has everything that the Bollywood family entertainers were missing, it is exactly what would transpire when Ranveer’s CRAZY makes some steamy love with KJo’s ECCENTRIC.” Read our Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review here!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is directed by Karan Johar and stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The movie was released on 28 July 2023.

