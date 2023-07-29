As the date of release for director Amrit Rai’s OMG 2 closes in, it is becoming progressively clear that the Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi led film won’t be able to make it on its release date on August 11th. Never mind PR pieces telling the world that the release won’t be delayed.

While the theme (of teenage m*sturbation) has itself raised multiple censorial objections, another huge problem now looms over the doomed film.

And it is this: The Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked Akshay Kumar’s character to be changed from Lord Shiva to a doot (messenger) of Lord Shiva.

“This means the OMG 2 producers would actually have to change or delete several sequences where Akshay Kumar is shown assuming the Blue skin complexion of Lord Shiva,” says a source in the know.

The same source also added, “Remove the said sequences or change the colour digitally. Either way it is going to take extra time and funds.”

So, the August 11 release for Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi‘s OMG 2 seems a distant dream at the moment.

