Ever since the Central Board Of Film Certification expressed serious reservations about the content of director Amrit Rai’s OMG2, there has been speculation on what the film is really about. Some time ago,someone had a brainwave on his or her desktop and decided that the film is about LGBTQ issues.That was far from the truth.

for the unversed, media reports were abuzz that Akshay Kumar starrer has faced 20 cuts by the CBFC’s revising committee and has been given an adult certificate. However, the makers seemed unhappy with the modification and have been trying to get the film clear by this weekend or by Monday in order to stick to its OG release date of Aug 11.

It can now be revealed that OMG 2 is about the very sensitive issue of teenage masturbation. Multiple sources confirmed this to me.

A source in the know informs, “OMG 2 Writer-director Amrit Rai has written a very sensitive and moving story of a boy who commits suicide after he is shamed when caught masturbating. From this takeoff point the film builds into a gentle social critique on conventional taboos and social stigma. It calls for a discussion on why mast*rbation is stigmatized.”

Apparently, the censor board had no quibble with the delicate subject matter. But they objected to the religious angle to the subject of self-pleasuring.

“Why bring God into it?” a source close to the CBFC wants to know.

Koimoi recently reported that another media report states that the makers of OMG 2 starring Akshay and Pankaj in the lead roles, have reportedly decided to postpone the release of the film as they want to fight against the modification.

