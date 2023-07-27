Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the limelight ever since his film The Kashmir Files became a blockbuster at the box office in 2022. He is well known for speaking his mind without mincing his words. Now the filmmaker reacts to a report that claimed he won the box office battle against Prabhas in 2022.

The filmmaker called out fake news that reported that he has already won the box office battle with the Telugu superstar when The Kashmir Files emerged as a bigger box-office success than Radhe Shyam in 2022, now the director is competing with the star by clashing The Vaccine War and Kalki 2898 AD.

The report also added that he was planning the same clash with The Vaccine War. Vivek Agnihotri clarified this report and wrote in the caption: “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas, who is a mega, mega star doing mega mega-budget films. We make non-starter, small-budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl, spare me.”

Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me. https://t.co/IoHqdZGXCl — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 27, 2023

For the unversed, Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial Radhe Shyam was about a multi-lingual love story set in Europe in the 1970s. In the film, Prabhas plays the role of a palmist who falls in love with Pooja Hedge’s character. The film received poor reviews and tanked at the box office.

It’s also important to note that Vivek Agnihotri recently criticised Adipurush, Prabhas’ most recent film based on the Ramayana. The superstar portrayed Ram-inspired Raghava. The director asserted that the audience is intelligent and will not acknowledge any human being as their God.

The Kashmir Files director is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War. The film stars Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher, Raima Sen and Sapthami Gowda. Produced by Pallavi Joshi, The Vaccine War is all set to hit the theatres on Dussehra 2023 in 11 languages. The Vaccine War revolves around the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ film Kalki 2898 AD, which was previously dubbed as Project K, is an upcoming Indian epic science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin.

