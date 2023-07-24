Akshay Kumar has never shied away from controversies with his candid statements on social media and in interviews. Known for his straightforwardness, Kumar often expresses his views, which triggers mixed reactions from the audience. However, there is one instance that no one would ever forget and made everyone realize that Khiladi Kumar might have gone overboard with his statements.

During the promotion of his film The Shaukeens in 2014, the actor made a shocking statement about men’s behavior towards women, sparking fury among some sections of society. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, The Shaukeens is a comedy film featuring veteran actors Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, and Piyush Mishra, among others. The plot of the movie revolves around three middle-aged men who travel to Mauritius and find themselves falling in love with the same woman.

During the film’s promotion, Akshay Kumar, who is also a part of the cast, spoke to various media outlets about the story and its uniqueness. However, one statement he made during an interview with Rediff.com’s Raju Hegde garnered significant attention and controversy. While talking about the movie, the ‘OMG 2‘ actor stated, “There is no man who isn’t lustful. When a man looks at a woman, his imagination is bound to run wild. A male’s DNA is composed in such a way that he will stare at a woman. The catch is in how he behaves with the woman. Anyone who disagrees with this and claims it depends on perspective is merely trying to hide their lust because thinking freely is socially unacceptable.”

This statement caused an uproar on social media platforms, with furious reactions from some individuals condemning his perspective regarding men’s behavior towards women. At the time, the controversy surrounding Akshay Kumar’s statement quickly became a trending topic and the actor had to face a lot of backlash for it. We believe, that’s why the ‘Ram Setu’ star refrains from making such shocking statements nowadays.

While his statement triggered anger among certain sections of society, it highlighted the need for discussions on societal perceptions and behavior regarding gender.

As far as work is concerned, Akshay Kumar will be next seen playing Lord Shiva in the highly anticipated film ‘OMG 2,’ which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.

