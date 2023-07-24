Anil Kapoor is the perfect example of aging like fine wine. Anytime we see him in the media, we ask ourselves – How does he do it? The Mr. India actor has gone to great lengths to keep fit at age 66. He was recently seen in The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and more. Promoting the same, he was seen in Comedy Nights with Kapil, a common platform for actors to come to promote their movies and such.

In a recently-seen episode promo, Kapil Sharma can be seen complimenting the 66-year-old actor on his dressing sense. Sharma complimented Kapoor on his dressing sense in the Disney+Hotstar series, “You wore these stylish outfits, was this due to the script or you demanded these attires for the show?” Kapoor replied, “It was my demand.” The host praises Kapoor and says, “You were indeed looking very handsome in the show.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anil Kapoor then shared an interesting incident involving Salman Khan and his over-the-top fashion style. Kapoor said, “I did a film with Salman Khan, and when my clothes bill came it was a whopping amount. Salman was like, ‘This much amount of bill for clothes hasn’t come in my whole career.’ So I told him, ‘You look so handsome, you would look good in jeans and T-shirt but I need to wear good clothes too.'” This story correlates with Salman Khan’s dressing sense as he is often seen in a simple t-shirt and jeans most looking on point.

Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor are seen together in movies like Biwi No.1, No Entry, and more. The ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ actor is known for his workouts at cryo centers that help him stay fit. Without a doubt, he is still killing it with his fashion sense setting a new example every time he steps out.

Anil Kapoor has a busy year ahead and shows no signs of stopping. While he enjoys the success of The Night Manager, people are waiting to see him in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandana. The movie is expected to release in December. Not only this, he will also be seen in Fighter alongside Hritik Roshan and Deepika Padukone with a hypothetical release date of January 2024.

Must Read: “Salman Khan Ka Bad Boy Image Badal Gaya, Shah Rukh Khan Thinks On His Feet, Log Amitabh Bachchan Ke Paas Aate The,” Says TV Producer Revealing The Difference Between The Trio As Reality Show Hosts

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News