Kangana Ranaut refuses to let rumours take over the internet. She recently accused the ‘media mafia’ of spreading negative reports about her as she reacted to gossip regarding her equation with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress is now slamming past rumours about bleeding Vir Das’ lips during an intimate scene. Scroll below for details as she also drags Hrithik Roshan into the matter.

As most know, Kangana has worked with the comedian in the crime comedy-drama, Revolver Rani. A report has previously claimed that Ranaut got so passionate during a kissing scene with Vir that his lips started bleeding. The Hindustan Times piece also described her character as ‘manizing.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

In her latest Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut reacted to the throwback report and wrote, “Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li? Yeh kab hua??”

Take a look at the story shared by Kangana Ranaut below:

As most know, Kangana claims she dated Hrithik Roshan while he was married to Sussanne Khan, but the actor has refused her claims. They’re also embroiled in a legal battle, and their intense fight divided Bollywood into two halves.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency. She plays the role of Indira Gandhi in the biographical historical drama. She also has Chandramukhi 2 in the pipeline.

Gossip mill also suggests the actress is teaming up for a Tamil film with Vijay Sethupathi. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey fame Vipin Das will be donning the director’s hat.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Young Aryan Khan Choked Shah Rukh Khan & Latter Told Him ‘Teri Maate Ki’ While Calling Him Idiot [Watch]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News