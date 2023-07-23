After Om Raut’s Adipurush, all eyes are now on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana which will reportedly star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead protagonist roles. Earlier it was reported, KGF star Yash will be the lead antagonist which was later denied by his close source. While the update about Ramayana continues to make headlines now and then, its casting was recently slammed by ‘Shaktimaan’ fame Mukesh Khanna.

Known for his main character of Bheeshma Pitamah, the actor took a dig at Ranbir and his image while talking about him playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. After Adipurush’s debacle, the actor opened up about upcoming mythological films and suggested that makers should pay more attention to the cast. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Times Now News, Mukesh Khanna slammed Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Mahabharat ko award dena chahiye for the best casting of the actors. Ek ek actor ko chuna gaya tha. I don’t think is baar yeh log galat message denge but hero jo dikhta hai, log unko laga de hai kyunki Rs 100 crore, Rs 300 crore banane hai.” Further giving Prabhas’ reference he said, “Prabhas mooch lagane se woh Ram laga nahi.”

Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan further stated that Ranbir Kapoor’s comparison of Lord Ram with Arun Govil who played the character in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is evident. “Ram jab cast karoge toh Arun Govil ke saath comparison hoga hi hoga. I feel, but ek image wala actor, Ram nahi ban sakta. Yeh ache actors honge but Ranbir Kapoor kya Ram lagega, with all his image? Prabhas bura nahi hai but casting samjh ke kariye,” added the veteran actor.

The actor further spoke about Adipurush debacle and said that the film has B-grade VFXs in the film. “Gussa aata hai dekhke. It doesn’t satisfy us. There are various things that Manoj Muntashir should not have come in public and talked about. What reasons are there for making Hanuman speak in this lingo? I think they should be punished,” he concluded.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Mukesh Khanna’s comment on Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Exclusive! Saif Ali Khan Unfazed By Adipurush’s Box Office Failure, Enjoys Europe Vacation With Kareena Kapoor Khan Amidst The Focus On Prabhas & Others: “I’ll Return In August”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News