Adipiurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, was one of the most anticipated films of this year but failed terribly at the box office. The audience was not happy with the VFX and dialogues of the movie and grilled the makers on social media. Amid the same, in a recent interview, Ramayana director Nitesh Tiwari was asked if his upcoming Hindu epic would offend anyone and replying to the same, he gave an insightful response to it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ever since the film was announced, the rumours of the alleged cast have been doing the rounds on social media, and reportedly, the real-life couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been approached for it along with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. However, there’s no confirmation of these rumours.

Now coming back to the topic, in a recent interview with Zoom, Nitesh Tiwari was asked if he’s making Ramayana after the controversies with Adipurush took place recently, and he said, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else.”

In fact, he was also asked about the rumours of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starring in ‘Ramayana’, to which neither he denied nor accepted and responded by saying, “Very soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiwari is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Bawaal’, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan and will release on the OTT platform on July 21st, 2023.

