Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently making headlines after the trailer of their upcoming film ‘Bawaal’ was released. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of this year and will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21st, 2023. On to the series of new events, Varun, in a new interview, has opened up on his controversial ‘blowj*b’ statement and blamed her co-star Janhvi’s expression for the entire fuss. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Varun is quite an unfiltered star, and there’s no denying that. He often makes bold statements and doesn’t hesitate to express his thoughts. During a roundtable discussion, Dhawan said, “I mean, it’s a blowj*b to everyone’s ego that you know that you’re a star, you’re this, and you’re that. But eventually, when people are watching the cinema, they just want to be entertained. That’s it,” and it went viral on social media for obvious reasons.

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor was also a part of the same roundtable whose expression of Varun Dhawan’s statement added more to the controversy. In his latest interview with Zoom, Dhawan said, “I didn’t think there was a big deal in that. It was because of her (Janhvi) expression it was. Nobody else on that table gave an expression like that,” talking about the controversy around it.

Varun was then reminded about Ayushmann Khurrana’s reaction to how he was taken aback, the Bawaal actor said, “Ayushmann just blushed, it’s okay.”

He concluded by saying, “People say curb it, then they say you are very unique only you talk like that, I don’t know actually, just being politically correct has become a thing right now.”

What do you think about Varun Dhawan breaking his silence on his blowj*b statement and blaming Janhvi Kapoor’s expression for making a huge deal out of it? Tell us in the space below.

