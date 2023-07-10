As Varun Dhawan’s film ‘Bawaal’ is all set to release on July 21, the actor has revealed who has created ‘Bawaal’ (chaos) in his life but it’s hilarious and adorable.

Talking during the press conference amid the presence of global media, Varun said, “For me it has to be my dog Joey. Usne sabse zyada Bawaal kiya hai mere zindagi main because he wakes up at 6 in the morning. So I have to wake up too no matter when I sleep.”

Varun Dhawan funnily added, “Kabhi bhi susi kardega, potty kardega. So I got used to cleaning this. I didn’t know I’d become an actor and make films and do all this. This was a grounding moment for me. “

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, ‘Bawaal’ will release on Prime Video on July 21. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s chemistry is already creating a buzz among fans and they cannot wait to see them on the OTT screen soon!

