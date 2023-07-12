Farhan Akhtar emerged as a rising star with his sports biopic ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’, helmed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra. Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and others, the film was a box-office hit. The film is based on Indian Sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as ‘The Flying Sikh. The director in his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror recalled how Farhan landed the role after it was rejected by top actors like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh.

Well, the old story sounds quite familiar with a recent one. Currently, Farhan is once again in the news for headlining another sports film, Champions, which will be a Hindi adaptation of the Spanish film Campeones. Earlier, Aamir and Salman Khan were rumoured to headline the film, however, Koimoi exclusively told you that it’s none other than Farhan who will lead the sports drama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra opened up about the casting and wrote, “I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, ‘You’ve completely screwed my life upside down.’ However, he passed it as he was already committed to his franchise, Krrish.” Later when he approached Aamir Khan, he told him, “Yaar Mehra, this one is not for me.”

Further speaking about Ranveer Singh, the director wrote, “He was thrilled with the part, and so was I with his audition. But then, even he passed it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of another artist – we all have our own head spaces.”

Earlier, a source close to Champions revealed to Koimoi, “Campeones remake is very close to Aamir Khan‘s heart, and he’s looking for someone perfect, if not Salman Khan. The news of approaching Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t true. Aamir is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for headlining Champions. It makes perfect sense to him after Farhan delivers a brilliant performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.”

Further adding that Farhan Akhtar has already gone through the script and has loved it. The source further stated that Akhtar is keen on doing more reading sessions for the same. “Dates are a bit of an issue, as he has a plate full of projects to look at as a Producer, Director, Writer and Actor. But, he’s already planning to squeeze in Champions to his upcoming lineup,” he told us.

For more such interesting stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Adipurush: Did You Know Not Kriti Sanon But Anushka Sharma, Keerthy Suresh & Two Other Actresses Were The First Choices To Play Janaki Opposite Prabhas?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News