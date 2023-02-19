Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has proved his mettle as an actor and has come a long way. He is undeniably one of the most loved and adored celebrities in India. The actor is a powerhouse and never leaves a chance when it comes to entertaining his fans. But he is quite outspoken as well and he has often made bold statements on s*x that had left everyone shocked!

Ranveer was last seen in Cirkus and he is now gearing up for the release of Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actor is known for his fashion choices and never shies away from choosing unconventional outfits. However, he also keeps making headlines for his unfiltered words as well. Today, we bring to you another throwback story when he gave a bold statement on s*x but he had a point. Scroll below to read the details.

According to an India.com report, back in the year 2014, Ranveer Singh emerged as an s*x icon after he became the face of a bold condom ad campaign. The actor talked about how important it is to discuss the topic and bring it out from the bedroom. While talking about it he had said, “S*x is a beautiful and perfectly natural phenomenon. Everyone does it and by no means is it a bad or evil thing. So, there is really no reason to be cagey about it.” The actor also said that ignorance towards the topic of s*x has become an issue in the country, and why should we feel shy talking about how we came into existence?

Ranveer had further said, “The attitude towards s*x in India is one such matter that needs to be addressed. The trivialization of s*x in the country is rampant. People joke about it all the time but when it comes to talking about it openly they don’t. As such hypocrisy surrounding s*x in India is huge. A lot of people still treat it as a taboo.”

Well, we believe Ranveer Singh had a point! People love joking about it but when it comes to talking about s*x, they usually shy away from it & India still has a long way to go.

We agree with Ranveer Singh, do you also agree with him? Let us know in the comments section below.

