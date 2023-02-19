When it comes to supporting other women like a queen, there is no one like Ali Bhatt. The actress never misses a chance to uplift her contemporaries. The Brahmastra actress truly believes in wishing good for others. Recently, she heaped praises on her friends Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif and shelled out some major friendship goals.

Alia is currently enjoying a beautiful phase personally. After getting married to the love of her life Ranbir Kapoor, the couple welcomed their daughter Raha. She is currently on maternity break, but she will be soon on the silver screen. Alia recently talked about sisterhood and appreciated Deepika and Katrina for showing sheer courage when it comes to career and business choices.

In an interview with SheThePeopleTV, the new mommy Alia Bhatt gave a major shoutout to B- town divas Katrina and Deepika. She said, “While I am here talking about other women entrepreneurs, I would like to give a major shoutout to my contemporaries. Like, somebody like Deepika, who started her own skincare brand 82 East with lovely products that I have tried. Another friend of mine, Katrina, has her own makeup brand – Kay beauty. Again, done so well in the market of makeup, and done extremely well for herself.”

Talking about the women entrepreneurs and the courage they show the actress said, “I really admire women who can come out there and as I said, put their mouth is, a belief in a certain brand and back it, and that they can, to push it and promote it. Even like women producers, for example, women directors – I will continue to support them. Not because they are women. Only because I admire the courage and I admire who can stand out and say this is something that I will do myself.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani along with Ranveer Singh. Notably, the duo is collaborating for the second time after delivering the blockbuster Gullyboy in the year 2019.

Meanwhile, thank you, Alia, for shelling out BFF goals once again. This is how a real queen uplift other queens. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below!

