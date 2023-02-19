Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films are like experiencing poetry on screen. He is known for grandeur and big-scale movies where almost every actors and actresses give pathbreaking performances, but that does not come easy. To extract such stellar performances, one has to be tough, and in Bhansali’s case, that gave him quite the reputation. He has been infamously labelled as a ‘task master’. Recently at the first look teaser of his upcoming period piece, Heeramandi, the director opened up about it and cleared around it. Read on to know what he said.

Sanjay Leela has given some magnificent films, and the ones in which he collaborated with Deepika Padukone were both critically and commercially successful. There were reports that Deepika broke down in tears on the sets of Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. She even admitted that she was exhausted after working with him. Let’s find out what the Guzaarish director has to say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the launch event of his upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, via the Times of India report, clarifying his hard taskmaster image, said, “There’s nothing like that. I’m not a taskmaster, it’s the image the media has built upon me that I’m difficult to work with, and I’m temperamental. We just sit over there and find a moment that emerges out of discussion and conversation, which means that I use their mind, and they use my mind, we all get together, and that moment of magic comes to us, which I then take credit for and say that I created the magic.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali went on and said, “But the fact is that it’s everybody’s mind. It is that moment that you wait for, and it comes after a lot of hard work and focus, commitment, and conviction. They call me a taskmaster because I won’t let them go to their vans until I find that moment. That moment is very precious to all of us, and it doesn’t come through me; it comes because of everyone.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi stars a stellar star cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and others, and it is one of the most anticipated series which will be streaming on Netflix.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Refused 6 Item Songs Over Words Like ‘Tandoori Chicken’ & Vulgar Steps: “Ye Sharamnaak Hai Jo Hum Dikha Rahe Hai…” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News