Bhumi Pednekar started her Bollywood journey in a very unconventional way. She portrayed the role of an overweight woman for her debut instead of some glam role but post that, she completely changed herself, yet it seems her dressing style still has some room for improvement, or that is what the fashion police on social media platforms think. Yesterday Bhumi was spotted at an event along with many other celebs, but once again, the actress got trolled for her outfit. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, before starting her career in acting, Bhumi worked as an assistant casting director for the Yash Raj Films, and under their banner only, she made her debut. Her first film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, came out in 2015 and got positive reviews from cinema-goers. She has always been praised for her acting skills, but when it comes to her styling, she has often been criticised for it.

Last night, Bhumi Pednekar was spotted at Netflix’s networking party. Bhumi wore a black outfit with a mesh top and an off-shoulder br*lette underneath. The dress also had frills at one side going down to the end from her waist. For makeup, she sported winged eyeliner and brown lips, with her hair open and parted from the midsection.

Bhumi Pednekar looked gorgeous in her own way, but the netizens’ opinions differed on that; and as soon as her clip from last night’s event came out on Instagram, people took to the comments to bash her outfit.

One of the users wrote, “Lip surgery goes wrong”

Another user wrote, “Low class kim kardashian”

The third user wrote, “urfi ki behen mil gyi”

The fourth user said, “Bhens..”

Another fifth one said, “Kafi mardaani lag rahi hai”

“Jabardasti ki figure banati hui bhumi Pednekar ..”

Besides Bhumi, other celebrities who graced the event included Aamir Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Gauhar Khan [flaunting her baby bump], Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Manisha Koirala, and others. Here is a look at the star-studded bash:

A few days back, Bhumi Pednekar made news with her sensational kiss with a ‘mystery man’. He was later on recognised as a businessman named Yash Kataria and is said to be in an alleged relationship with the actress.

