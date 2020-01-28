GullyBoy Exclusives Episode 2: Ranveer Singh AKA Murad’s KICKASS Comeback Is A Moment You Can’t Miss!

What we missed, is here for us to savour! Excel Entertainment and Tiger baby recently launched their YouTube channel and gave us an exciting first episode which we loved. Now, the second episode of the #GullyBoyExclusives is live and it surely is another gem that we wish was a part of the movie. Anyhow, this sequence between Ranveer ISngha and Nakul Sahdev is something we are loving!

Sharing the exclusive on their social media, Excel entertainment shares, “GullyBoy Exclusives EP:02 Here’s presenting Episode2 from the #GullyBoyExclusives that will get your funny bones tickling. @ranveersingh #NakulSahdev @aliaabhatt @siddhantchaturvedi @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @tigerbabyfilms @ankurtewari @kalkikanmani @zeemusiccompany #AAFilms #GullyBoy #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt #Exclusive”

Bringing us the sequences that did not make it to the pathbreaking movie, Gully Boy, two of the biggest production houses who have always delivered promising projects marked their Youtube launch and announced the same to build up to the first year anniversary of the film. From Oscar to the gullys of the nation, the film has received appreciation from all across.

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Excel Entertainment’s Gully Boy became an instant hit and brought a revolution into the artistry and underground rapper scenario where the movie will complete its one year anniversary on the 14th of February 2020.

The film has won big and was widely appreciated for its storyline which has carved a cult status for itself. The film even went ahead to be India’s official entry to the Oscars. Gully Boy received national and international acclaim as well. Directed By Tiger Baby Zoya Akhtar, produced by Tiger Baby, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film was written by Tiger Babies Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!