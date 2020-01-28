Maidaan New Poster: Ajay Devgn’s Squad Is All Geared Up For The Big Day!

Ajay Devgn starrer sports drama Maidaan is one of the most anticipated films of the year and for all the right reasons. While fans have been waiting to experience the world of Maidaan, the makers just released a new teaser poster and it is the correct tease to stir the excitement amongst them. Scroll down to know more and catch the poster.

The poster that came out today was shared by Ajay, who wrote, “#MaidaanTeaser – Get ready for Maidaan! 27th November 2020.”

For the unversed, the film is based on Syed Abdul Rahim and revolves around football. The poster captures the essence just right. We can see a group of boys standing amidst mud all covered with it. The picture refers to them being playing with balls in hands. Catch the poster right here.

Syed Abdul Rahim was the manager and coach of the Indian Football team between 1950 to 1963. He was the one who led the team to the Asian Games and came home victorious. Maidaan directed by Badhaai Ho fame Amit Sharma and is slated for a November 27, 2020 release.

The film is also going to be Ajay’s first multilingual project. The film which is being made in Hindi will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Recently we also saw a shuffle in the lead actress of the film. While Keerthy Suresh was said to play Ajay’s wife in the film, she had to walk out and actress Priyamani replaced her. The reason is speculated to be the Keerthy looked too young for the part.

