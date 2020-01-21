Maidaan: Priyamani Reveals She Was Approached To Replace Keerthy Suresh Back In December

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan came into the headlines yet again after the speculations that Keerthy Suresh has walked out of the film started going viral. It is being said that The Family Man actor Priyamani has replaced her in the film and while there is no confirmation from the makers seems like the actress herself confirmed it now.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Priyamani revealed that she was approached by Boney Kapoor in December 2019 and she has a brief role. She also revealed that she will begin shooting by the end of January.

She said, “Boney Kapoor sir approached me for the film in December. I met director Amit at Boneyji’s office. He told me the gist of the story and gave me a brief about my role. The way Amit narrated the character, drew me in and I just couldn’t say no. I’ll start shooting for my portions by the end of January.”

If reports are to be believed, Keerthy was roped in to play a mother but the actress looks too young to play leading to her exit.

Maidaan is been directed by Amit Sharma known for his film Badhaai Ho. The film is a sports biographical film based on the Indian Football team’s iconic victory in the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta. Ajay Devgn plays the character of Syed Abdul Rahim who was the coach of the team and led it to many victories.

