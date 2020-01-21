Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Crosses Race 3 Faster Than Good Newwz

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had another big day at the Box Office. After an excellent second weekend, the film added 8.17 crores on second Monday to its total.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has collected 175.62 in 11 days which is something really amazing. The film has crossed the lifetime business of Race 3 (169 crores) on its 11th day something which Bollywood’s recent 200 crores grosser Good Newwz did in 12 days.

Tanhaji is heading towards hitting the double century really fast and will hit the mark in 3rd weekend. The film crossed 100 crores mark in 6 days and the next century will probably come in 9-10 days.

The next immediate targets of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior are Bang Bang (181.03 crores), Bajirao Mastani (184 crores), 2.0 Hindi (188 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (190.03 crores), Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) & Mission Mangal (200.16 crores).

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is being massively trolled for his recent comment on Indian history.

“I don’t think this is history,” Saif said, talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, adding: “I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.”

Saif’s comment came in an interview when he was asked to comment on the political subtext of the film, reports news18.com.

“For some reason I didn’t take a stand. Maybe next time I would. I was very excited to play the role because it’s a delicious role. But when people say this is history, I don’t think this is history. I am quite aware of what the history was. I don’t think there was a concept of India till perhaps the British gave it one. I don’t think there is really any constructive point in arguing about loudly, provided you yourself know why you’re doing it,” Saif said.

