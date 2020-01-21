Good Newwz Box Office: Raj Mehta Climbs 28 Spots In Directors’ Power Index With Film’s 200 Cr+ Total

Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has finally entered the 200 crore club during its 4th-weekend run and now, debutant Raj Mehta has got more 100 points under his kitty in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index.
In Directors’ Power Index, Raj Mehta currently stands at 20th position with a total of 200 points by climbing 28 filmmakers including Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Basu, David Dhawan, Shankar, Indra Kumar, Ayan Mukerji and Remo D’Souza, in the list.
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Prabhudheva
|200
|200
|Farhad Samji
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Raj Mehta
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Amar Kaushik
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Sajid Samji
|100
|100
|Om Raut
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
Currently in its 4th week, Good Newwz has accumulated 201.14 crores at the Indian box office.
Meanwhile, debutant director Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” says he has got everything that he wished for.
“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.
