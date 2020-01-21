Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz has finally entered the 200 crore club during its 4th-weekend run and now, debutant Raj Mehta has got more 100 points under his kitty in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index.

In Directors’ Power Index, Raj Mehta currently stands at 20th position with a total of 200 points by climbing 28 filmmakers including Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Basu, David Dhawan, Shankar, Indra Kumar, Ayan Mukerji and Remo D’Souza, in the list.

good-newwz-did-director-raj-mehta-indirectly-reveal-the-climax-of-the-akshay-kumar-starrer
Good Newwz Box Office: Raj Mehta Climbs 28 Spots In Directors’ Power Index With Film’s 200 Cr+ Total

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Prabhudheva200200
Farhad Samji
100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Raj Mehta200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Amar Kaushik200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Sajid Samji100100
Om Raut100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

Currently in its 4th week, Good Newwz has accumulated 201.14 crores at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, debutant director Raj Mehta of “Good Newwz” says he has got everything that he wished for.

“It is a dream that I am living. My first film crossed Rs 100 crore and I have got everything that I wanted. The cast, the production – everything was so on point for a debutant like me, and on top of it there is the people’s live. It is a lighthearted film and people are enjoying it. For me, that is the success,” Mehta told IANS.

