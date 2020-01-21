Malang: Bharti Singh’s Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Make His Debut As Lyricist With Aditya Roy Kapoor & Disha Patani Starrer

Writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa turns lyricist with the title track of filmmaker Mohit Suris upcoming romantic action thriller “Malang“.

It all started in 2017 with the show “Nach Baliye” that had Haarsh and his wife, comedian Bharti Singh, as contestants.

“Mohit Sir was a judge. I told him that I write lyrics and that I am a poet. Then I ended up writing the first draft (of the song), which he liked. Now the film is set to release. It (the song) has been trending on YouTube. It has received many views,” Haarsh told IANS.

Haarsh has co-written the song with Kunaal Vermaa, and the song hit streaming sites just a few days ago. It has already been viewed 17,204,383 times on YouTube.

Now, Bharti and Haarsh are set to host the upcoming dance reality show, “India’s Best Dancer”.

“In other shows, the best wins. In this show, the best will compete. We will get to see dancing ke jalwe,” he said.

The couple has also been a part of others shows including “Khatra Khatra Khatra”.

“The tongue-in-cheek humour that the audience sees is real. The ‘masti’ and ‘mazak’ that we do are all real,” he said.

Over the years, Haarsh has nicely moved from being a behind-the-camera guy as a writer to being a performer.

“Bharti is the reason I faced the camera. I always thought that even if I do it just once, I should do it with perfection. So, even when I participated in ‘Nach Baliye’, people had to drag me into it. I would pray to get eliminated! The same happened on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’,” he recalled.

However, after that, he started receiving love and appreciation from the audience.

“Then I felt ‘let’s try it’. ‘Khatra Khatra Khatra’ was a show I did in order to save money. Because, according to my concept, there were supposed to be five actors. I managed to get only four. Then I thought of joining the show,” he said.

“When you get recognition and praise, you feel it’s all good. As long as people like what we do, we keep doing it. When people stop liking it, we stop it,” he added.

