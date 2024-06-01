Abhishek Kumar rose to immense fame after his participation in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 17. He was the runner-up, while Munawar Faruqui lifted the winner’s trophy. But did you know? The Udaariyaan actor faced the casting couch and was suicidal after the unfortunate incident. Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Abhishek was a mechanical engineer by profession. In 2018, he lied to his family that he was in Delhi but flew to Mumbai to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. Little did he know, he would get stuck in a fake casting call, and life would go upside down.

On Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Abhishek Kumar revealed, “When I had told them (parents) I wanted to be an actor, mere papa ne mujhe bohot peeta tha. Toh main jhoot bolke aagaya tha. But then, I met a gay person here, and he behaved with me inappropriately. I was really scared and I ran back to my home. I looked at myself in the mirror to realize what had happened, and the first thing I did was book my tickets back. That too in a general compartment.”

The incident left Abhishek Kumar scarred. He called up his mom and detailed the entire mishap while on the way back home. Abhishek Kumar revealed that he feared judgment and was suicidal after the incident. His mother instructed him to return home immediately, but it took him a considerable period of time to move on.

Abhishek Kumar began his acting journey after Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta discovered him for their Colors TV show, Udaariyaan (2021). His popularity grew by leaps and bounds after entering the Bigg Boss 17 house.

He is currently busy doing music videos. Abhishek Kumar was recently seen in music videos alongside Bigg Boss 17 co-contestants Ayesha Khan and Mannara Chopra.

