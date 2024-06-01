Ankita Lokhande is one of the biggest stars on Indian Television. The Bigg Boss 17 finalist is celebrating a significant milestone. The iconic Ekta Kapoor show, Pavitra Rishta, is completed 15 years today, and Lokhande is expressing her gratitude and reflecting on her long journey. Ankita posted an emotional message and expressed her appreciation for the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The two played the memorable roles of Manav and Archana on the long-running show.

Lokhande made her acting debut in Pavitra Rishta fifteen years ago. On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message thanking everyone for their love over the past 15 years. Ankita played Archana in Pavitra Rishta, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead.

Ankita shared a video featuring several glimpses of Pavitra Rishta and sneak peeks at her roles in a few of her other projects, such as the 2019 movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The video also featured Ankita’s Bigg Boss 17 clip, discussing “Pavitra Rishta.”

The Savarakar actress penned an emotional caption reflecting on her journey and thanking everyone involved in it. She wrote, “15 years ago, I started my journey as Archana in Pavitra Rishta. Little did I know that even after years, I would continue to get so much love for my role, which has even become my identity. I sometimes feel I was destined to be Archana. I had her in me, and I continue to have her in me. She has taught me a lot about life.I am forever indebted to @ektarkapoor, @ek_ek_ekoo, ma’am, and @balajitelefilmslimited for giving me the role of a lifetime at the beginning of my career.”

Ankita Lokhande continued, “Main rahoon ya na rahoon, the love I have received, Archana and Pavitra Rishta has received from each one of you will keep me alive forever in your hearts, and I don’t think there’s anything more precious than that. But my journey wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t have Sushant’s support. I didn’t even know how to act when I started Pavitra Rishta. He taught me, and I will always be thankful for him. The show started a new kind of storytelling. Hindi television par Marathi culture ko dikhaya. Isse pehle kabhi koi aisa show aaya nahi tha. People could resonate with the show because of its innocence and the people involved in it.”

Ankita ended the message by saying, “And last but not least, I would like to thank the television industry for giving me so much love. My first brush with fandom and stardom happened because of a television show, and I am always going to be thankful for that.”

Zee TV aired Pavitra Rishta on June 1, 2009, for over three years. In addition to Sushant and Ankita, the show featured Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Veer Mehra, and many others in pivotal roles. Ankita Lokhande reprised her role as Arachana for Season 2 of Pavitra Rishta for Zee 5. Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Manav in the web version.

