Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya and Rinku Dhawan have engaged in a heated exchange of words after a miscommunication and badly reported bit reached Isha that said Rinku predicted Isha and Samarth’s divorce way back in Bigg Boss house.

The report further quoted Rinki saying, “Yeh baat toh Bigg Boss ke ghar ke andar hi ho gayi thi. Maine kaha tha ki dekhna Samarth newspaper mein hi padh lega ki Isha kisko date kar rahi hai next.”

In a heated reaction, Isha Malviya went too far and reacting to this report, in a conversation with Galatta Plus, she crossed the line and unapologetically called out Rinku Dhawan for predicting about relationship of 20 year-olds.

Talking to Galatta Plus, Isha said, as quoted by NDTV, “Wo unki khud ki marriage life mein successful nahi rahi hain. Mujhe yeh bolna nahi chahiye but agar wo itni gandi gandi baatein bol rahi hain. She has been divorced, unka khud ka divorce ho chuka hai aur aap 20 saal ke bachchon ko dekhne mein lage huye ho. Humara kya hai, humara toh theek hai, breakup ho jayega, relationship ho jaayenge. But look at yourself. Aapki shaadi bhi nahi sahi se chal pai hai.”

The comment obviously did not go down well with Rinku Dhawan, who addressed Isha’s insensitive statements on her social media, directly addressing her. In her long note, Rinku clarified that Isha has been misinformed.

Further addressing Isha’s comment on Rinku’s personal life, the actress wrote, “Your statement speaks of your personality. I’m also kind of surprised that what I said came true. Half of the information is very dangerous. I have double the experience in life as compared to your age. I never disrespected you in Bigg Boss and never kept in touch after Bigg Boss. I am not interested in your life. I did say you are ambitious, and there is nothing wrong with that. It’s your lives; I don’t want to interfere. You all are big enough to handle everything. But the way you have spoken about my married life or my divorce screams about your sensitivity and sensibility. Really, you need to grow up and get hold of yourself. Aisa naa ho 8 months baad aapke baare mein koi aise insensitive statements aa rahe ho. Wishing you good luck!”

For the unversed, Rinku Dhawan and Isha Malviya were a part of Bigg Boss 17. Isha dated Samarth Jurel, who also participated as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 17, but the couple called it quits after the show ended.

