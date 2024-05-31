Gunaah Trailer Review: Surbhi Jyoti's 'Naagin Vibe' Makes Gashmeer Mahajani Turn An Anti-Hero - Are They Seeding The Suspense Enough To Survive?

Disney+Hotstar is back with another interesting suspense thriller with Gunaah. The limited series, which is all set to stream from June 3, will have new episodes dropping every Monday to Friday. The trailer of the show has dropped, and it promises revenge and suspense in a doable and known palette.

In fact, Surbhi‘s last show on Star Plus, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, offered the same sort of revenge drama minus the psychological thrills that she offers, this time turning the seductress and the sinner.

On the other hand, there is Gashmeer Mahajani, who is celebrating his homecoming after Imlie and looking at him as the brooding anti-hero out on revenge in a fresh world, and he promises to deliver in the trailer itself.

There is Zayn Ibad Khan, who is back after successful seasons of Aashiqana on Disney+Hotstar, and he is the angry one losing it all in love and betrayal. But despite these two women, it is Surbhi Jyoti who is killing the trailer with her ‘Naagin vibes’ in not a nice way.

While she lives to trick, she trails behind once our hero turns anti-hero. From here, we generally have seen the track of love, lust, lies, and betrayal a million times, but the star cast might offer a fresh route this time since the trailer has offered a glimpse of a world we know and have seen quite many times!

So from here, it would be only the writing and the actors who will seed suspense intriguing enough in this thriller to survive and sail through the audiences who are very well equipped with the plot points of suspense thrillers by now.

The decision by Disney+Hotstar to drop a new episode every week might be a dicey take since it might land on either side. It could work in favor of this suspense thriller, but it could break the intrigue as well. Only the first episode would decide where this ship sails.

