Panchayat 3 Cast Salary: Jitendra Kumar's Paycheck Only 0.07% Of The Entire Budget, Still 40% Higher Than Pradhan Ji - Here's The Fee Of Others From Phulera!

Panchayat Season 3 has been earning accolades for its simplistic storytelling yet again. Jitendra Kumar is playing Abhishek Tripathi, and his peers are from Phulera village, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and others. But do you know the paychecks of these actors for putting up such a successful show?

Panchayat 3 Starcast Fee

According to various reports and speculated numbers, the budget of Panchayat is somewhere around 60 – 80 crore. But guess how much the actors charged for their roles – only a basic amount.

The entire cast of Panchayat has charged very humble prices that have helped the web series stay under the given budget range and not cross their monetary needs, no matter what. And this whole-heartedness has helped the show grow and receive more love every new season.

Jitendra Kumar’s Rumored Fee For Panchayat 3

The actor has charged a very humble 70,000 per episode for the third season, according to a report by Filmibeat. For the entire 8 episodes of the third season, Jitu Bhaiya’s paycheck for Panchayat 3 amounted to only 5.5 lakh which seems an unbelievable amount for a star of his stature!

In fact, if the budget of 80 crore reported by News Track stands any ground then Jitendra Kumar‘s paycheck is only 0.07% of the entire budget of the show.

Neena Gupta’s Rumored Fee For Panchayat 3

According to reports, Neena Gupta‘s fee for Panchayat has been reported as 50,000 per episode. That is around 4 lakh INR for eight episodes. She is the second-highest-paid actor on the show.

Raghubir Yadav’s Rumored Fee For Panchayat 3

The proxy Pradhan of Phulera village, Raghubir Yadav, has been paid 40,000 per episode for the show, making his paycheck amount to 3.20 lakh in total.

Chandan Roy & Faisal Malik’s Rumored Fee For Panchayat 3

Chandan, who plays Vikas, and Faisal Malik, who plays Prahlad, have reportedly been paid 20,000 per episode. They have reportedly received a paycheck of 1.6 lakh for the final season.

However, these numbers seem to be underwhelming, and none of the actors have confirmed or denied them.

Panchayat Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and the show is garnering a lot of love and admiration for its simplistic yet endearing storytelling.

