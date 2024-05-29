The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 10 promo is now out. Mr & Mrs Mahi actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor will be the next guests on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. The promo starts on a fun note, with Janhvi and Rajkummar playing a game on the sets.

Kapil Sharma asks Rajkummar Rao that he has worked with Janhvi in Roohi earlier, where she played a ghost. Did she scare him more as a wife in Mr & Mrs Mahi or as a ghost? Rajkummar replies, “In love, be it a ghost or wife, it’s the same.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s Swayamvar on The Great Indian Kapil Show

In The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 10 promo, Kapil Sharma invites a few men who try to impress Janhvi Kapoor. It’s for the ‘Swayamvar’ segment, where the actress wants to find a suitable match for herself. It’s just a gig on the comedy show for the laughs; as we all know, Janhvi is dating Shikhar Pahariya in real life.

Kapil Sharma’s team, including Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda, come in different avatars to entertain the Mr & Mrs Mahi duo and the audience. Towards the end of the promo, Kapil asks Janhvi if Rihanna asked about him when they were dancing to Zingaat at the party at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in March. The synopsis reads, “Comedy Yorker alert! Janhvi and Rajkummar are ready to get bowled over by Kapil and his funny antics.”

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 10 Promo Below –

Meanwhile, Mr & Mrs Mahi is a sports romantic drama directed by Sharan Sharma. The film also stars Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and others. Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, it is scheduled to release in theatres on May 31, 2024.

On the other hand, the new episode of Kapil Sharma’s show will stream on Netflix on June 1 at 8 pm.

