Janhvi Kapoor has come a long way in her career and can be termed one of the hardest-working actresses of this generation. She does not fear taking risks with her role and continues to work on her skills every day. It was a tragedy that her mother, Sridevi, passed away before her debut movie hit the screens. The actress is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Mr & Mrs Mahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao, and she has revealed how her mother’s sudden passing made her superstitious.

The actress is often spotted visiting Tirumala mandir at Tirupati, and that too because of her late mother’s devotion to Lord Balaji of the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple. She started her Bollywood journey with Dhadak, which was released just a few months after Janhvi’s mother’s death. It was a shock for the film industry to lose an iconic actress so soon. Keep scrolling for more.

Janhvi Kapoor in her recent chat with The Lallantop, said that her mother, Sridevi, was religious and believed in certain superstitions. After her death, the Mr & Mrs Mahi actress inherited this trait, as she said, “She believed in things like, ‘Certain activities should be done on specific dates,’ ‘Don’t cut hair on Fridays as it will prevent Goddess Lakshmi from entering the house,’ and ‘Avoid wearing black on Fridays.’ I never believed in such superstitions.”

Janhvi Kapoor explained, “However after she passed away, I started believing in them, maybe even too much. I don’t know if I was this religious and spiritually inclined when she was around. [When she was alive], we all followed these practices because Mamma did. But following her demise, the relationship our culture and history have with Hinduism… I think I started taking refuge in our religion a lot more.”

The Mr & Mrs Mahi actress also revealed why she visits the Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple and said, “She used to invoke his name all the time, ‘Narayan Narayan Narayan.’ She used to visit the temple every year on her birthday when she was working. After her marriage, she stopped going. Following her passing, I decided to visit the temple every year on her birthday. The first time I did, I became very emotional, but I also found great mental peace.”

Janhvi Kapoor also spoke about how she has not come to terms with Sridevi’s sudden passing. She recalled how people kept asking her about Sridevi’s death during Dhadak’s promotions, as it was still fresh in her mind. Janhvi admitted, “I was escaping reality through my work. In that realm, if I was reminded that she was no more, I couldn’t deal with it. There was a lot going on in my head.”

On the professional front, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi will be released in the theatres on 31 May 2024.

