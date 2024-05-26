Celebrities must show up no matter what they are going through in their personal lives. Whether it’s press conferences, movie promotions or interviews, the actors and actresses have to keep a smiling face in public, even if they are having a bad day. Similarly, Salman Khan once had to stick to his professional commitment even though his brother Arbaaz Khan was in legal trouble.

A few years ago, Arbaaz Khan was summoned in the betting case of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Later, Arbaaz became a witness in the case. It was in 2018, when Salman Kahn was busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Race 3. When Arbaaz was summoned, Salman had to be out and promote his movie, even though he was concerned about his brother.

When Salman Khan Opened Up On Arbaaz Khan’s IPL Betting Case

In an interview, Salman Khan was asked about some lessons fame taught him. The Tiger 3 actor said that as actors, no matter what they are going through, they have to be out to promote their movies and romance in movies. Khan stated that even if an actor feels down or messed up, they must give the right shot. They have to make people smile even if they’re personally going through so much.

Salman Khan further told Filmfare, “For example, when Arbaaz (Khan) was summoned (IPL betting case), I had to attend the Race 3 press conference. You can’t show what you’re going through. You can’t be depressed while promoting a film. I have to do this no matter what my parents, my family, my friends and I are going through. That’s a battle that one will always have to fight.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The film is slated to release in theatres on Eid 2025. He is also a part of YRF’s Tiger V Pathaan, one of the movies from the Spy Universe. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

