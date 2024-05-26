All eyes are on the IPL 2024 final match, which will be held in the evening today. The final match will be played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta’s KKR team has been performing extremely well this season. The superstar attended most of the matches his team played this year.

Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR team is one of the first IPL teams founded in 2008. The team has been through several significant changes, ups and downs, wins and losses. SRK always stood by his team, no matter how they played on the ground. This year, he smiled with them and stood by their side, whether KKR won or lost any match. He loves his team and something he said in a past interview proves the same.

Shah Rukh Khan and His Love for KKR

In 2014, Shah Rukh Khan held a press conference for the ‘Living With KKR’ documentary series. At the press conference, the Pathaan actor talked about his team and said that he would never sell it. SRK told the reporters, “We will never sell the team; it goes up and down with us. The players are like our children, and now that we have won, we are all the more happy.”

In the same interview, SRK revealed that he doesn’t scold the players of Kolkata Knight Riders and speaks to them politely. “They haven’t lost the match purposely; even they are upset. You can’t scold a sportsman; you have to believe them,” said the superstar.

In the IPL 2024 tournament, KKR played 14 matches, won 9 of them, and was at the top of the scoreboard. The finale will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and others were spotted at the airport today as they were heading to Chennai for the final game. In the past, KKR has won the IPL trophy in 2010 and 2012. It would be interesting to see who wins the game tonight!

