Shah Rukh Khan has every reason to celebrate because his cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), is the first to enter the IPL 2024 finals. SRK’s team has performed exceptionally well this year and won most of their matches. Along with Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta also co-own the team. Cricketer Shreyas Iyer is the team’s captain.

KKR will play against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 finale. If Shah Rukh Khan’s team wins the tournament, it will be the third IPL victory for the superstar and KKR. Shah Rukh and Juhi’s team previously won the trophy in 2010 and 2012. In 2012, SRK was so delighted that he almost thought of jumping down from the balcony.

Shah Rukh Khan Was Overwhelmed by KKR’s IPL Win

In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan revealed how he was so over the moon when his team won the match that he almost jumped from the balcony. The Dunki star shared that it was his daughter Suhana Khan who stopped him. In an interview, SRK revealed, “I was just hanging there, waving my arms from my balcony. So, when we won, it was a vindication of belief because a lot of people started telling me to sell the team, which I never would. And I don’t say that out of evil, I said it out of belief and confidence.”

The superstar further told IANS, “Actually, the first match we won, I was going to jump from my balcony, but I think my kids, I think it was my daughter (Suhana), who caught me. I could have flown that night, but I settled at home. I have been a sportsman all my life at a very small level, so I have never really given them some Chak De! India kind of lectures. I have never done that.”

For IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan made sure to attend almost every match played by his cricket team. He has smiled and supported them through the wins and losses. Recently, in Ahmedabad, SRK suffered a heatstroke and was admitted to the hospital. The superstar is in better condition now. We hope to see him cheer for KKR during the final match of 2024. Another highlight of this season has been Shah Rukh and Gautam Gambhir’s bond. Gautam has proven to be a fantastic mentor to Khan’s team. It will be interesting to see who lifts the IPL trophy this year!

