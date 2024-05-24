For the last few days, we have been hearing that the search for the next head coach of team India has started, and several big names are currently being discussed. In the list of potential candidates, the names of several former Indian and overseas players have been shortlisted, but none of them have given a nod. Even Justin Langer was approached for the role, but after KL Rahul’s alleged remark, he is quite hesitant to take up the job. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, the contract of Rahul Dravid is not being renewed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after the T20 World Cup, which will start next month. So, considering it, the board is looking for new names for the role of head coach. Recently, Ricky Ponting (former Australian captain and Delhi Capitals’ head coach) revealed that he was approached to take up the responsibility of coaching India but didn’t agree to it.

Apart from Ricky Ponting, even Stephen Fleming (coach of Chennai Super Kings) was approached for the same, but he didn’t take up the role, as per CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath. After Ricky, another former Australian player, Justin Langer, has put himself aside from the potential candidates for India’s head coach as the job is very exhausting.

While talking on BBC’s Stumped podcast, Justin Langer said, “I also know that it’s an all-encompassing role, and having done it for four years with the Australian team, honestly, it’s exhausting. And that’s the Australian job!” Langer further revealed that the words of KL Rahul gave him clarity about not taking up the role at the present moment.

Justin Langer, who coached Lucknow Super Giants in IPL, got a piece of advice from KL Rahul (captain of LSG) that explained the difficulty of coaching India beautifully. He shared, “I was talking to KL Rahul, and he said, ‘You know, if you think there’s pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, (that’s) coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess. It would be an awesome job, but not for me at the moment.”

This alleged statement by KL Rahul is now all over social media, garnering netizens’ reactions. Let’s see if BCCI reacts to it.

