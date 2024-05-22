As IPL 2024 nears its final, all eyes are on RCB if they make it to the finals after the Eliminator. A suave of terror has taken over as Royal Challengers Bengaluru canceled their practice after an alleged threat was made to Virat Kohli’s security team. As per reports, four people have been arrested on suspicion of terror, and the RCB’s team is going to make an official comment soon. Here’s everything we know about the scare.

The only practice session Royal Challengers Bengaluru had before the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Rajasthan Royals was called off for security reasons. To prepare for the knockout game, RCB was supposed to practice at the Gujarat College field in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. However, the team decided to call off the practice without an official explanation. In contrast, the Rajasthan Royals used the exact location for their routine nets practice. It is unusual for there to be no press conference on the eve of a crucial IPL knockout match.

Due to the IPL Qualifier 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, RR and RCB could not use the Narendra Modi Stadium, the central facility provided by the Gujarat Cricket Association. The Gujarat College field was offered in place of RR and RCB.

Gujarat Police officials were cited by the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika to imply that Virat Kohli’s security was the main reason why the Royal Challengers Bengaluru canceled their practice session. Neither team held a press conference. On Monday night, the Gujarat Police detained four men from the Ahmedabad airport on charges of engaging in terrorist activities. When the police searched the four accused people’s hideout, they purportedly found weapons, dubious videos, and text messages.

RR and RCB were also informed of the information. While RR remained silent, RCB informed the security staff that there wouldn’t be a practice session. According to the report, RCB abruptly decided to call off the practice session and gave no formal explanation. On Monday, both RR and RCB touched down in Ahmedabad.

Security was tightened outside RCB’s team hotel. All members of the RCB team had their entry, which was off-limits to other hotel visitors. The hotel premises were off-limits to even media personnel accredited by the Indian Premier League.

“Virat Kohli arrived in Ahmedabad and heard about the arrests. Our top priority is to ensure his safety because he is a national treasure, according to police officer Vijay Singha Jwala. “RCB was unwilling to take a chance. They said there wouldn’t be a practice session. Although the Rajasthan Royals were also made aware of the development, they continued their practice without incident.”

The pre-match press conference was canceled by the management of the RR and RCB teams due to security concerns. But as per reports, if things go well, RCB might return to practice just before the big match. RCB’s comeback after winning six straight matches, and fans wonder if this is the year they finally take the trophy home.

