IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Went Searching For MS Dhoni After RCB VS CSK Handshake Snub? Here’s A Fact Check!

The IPL 2024 season is coming to a close, and with a knockout performance and in a move nobody was coming, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the Playoffs, defeating Chennai Super Kings. But apart from the scintillating match, it is the moment right after RCB’s win that we capture attention. MS Dhoni did not shake the hands of the RCB players, and it has sparked quite a debate. A viral video shows Virat Kohli entering the CSK dressing room, and reports suggest that it would be good to check up on Thala. Here’s the whole story.

CSK needed to win or lose by fewer than eighteen runs to gain entry into the IPL 2024 playoffs. Set 219 to win, CSK nearly destroyed their opponents, but Yash Dayal maintained composure to limit them to 191/7, giving RCB a 27-run victory and a trip to the playoffs.

Following the virality of a video of Dhoni snubbing the customary ritual after waiting for RCB stars to finish their victory celebrations, another video has been widely shared on social media. The footage shows Kohli walking into the M Chinnaswamy Stadium dressing room. It is said that the former captain of the RCB looked for Dhoni so they could meet before Kohli left the stadium. From the brief video, it could be clearer if Kohli tried to find Dhoni or if he did meet him. But insiders and reports claim that the two did, in fact, meet and even chatted briefly.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticized the RCB players for delaying their celebrations to meet Dhoni, who may or may not have played the last competitive match of his illustrious career on Saturday. Many supporters and onlookers rallied around the team, pointing out that MS Dhoni left before any of them had gathered and that their celebrations had lasted only thirty seconds in any case.

Kohli went straight to CSK’s dressing room to meet MS Dhoni. Where Dhoni asked him to reach the finals and win it! #CricketTwitter #ViratKohli https://t.co/nAYGnxSGq9 — RCBIANS OFFICIAL (@RcbianOfficial) May 21, 2024

Since Dhoni resigned as the captain of CSK just one day before the IPL 2024 season began, there have been many rumors regarding his playing career. Some have even suggested that this is his final season as a player. Nevertheless, a number of media reports state that Dhoni has not yet spoken with the CSK management about his future, but he is anticipated to do so in the upcoming months.

