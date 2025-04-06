IPL 2025 has introduced us to some talented young players. On the other hand, some big guns have failed to make their mark, at least in the initial stage of the league. One such senior player who has failed to perform is Mahendra Singh Dhoni, aka MS Dhoni. We all have seen him demolishing the bowlers and playing the role of a finisher on several occasions. Unfortunately, he is facing some brutal reactions this year.

Very few players have been playing in the IPL since the debut season, and one of them is Dhoni. The Indian cricket legend has won several matches for his team, Chennai Super Kings, and has always been a valuable asset. Apart from his batting, he has also contributed immensely as a captain, helping the team lift trophies on five occasions.

Now, the scenario is completely different, as MS Dhoni isn’t leading CSK as a captain. The role has been handed over to a youngster like Ruturaj Gaikwad. Even in the batting department, Dhoni hasn’t played an impactful knock yet, thus making him the victim of some harsh criticism.

In IPL 2025, during a couple of matches (CSK vs DC and CSK vs RCB), MS Dhoni got a chance to save the match, but he failed to do so. Due to his poor batting form, speculations about his retirement are in full swing. He’s 43 years old, and now, even Indian cricket fans are asking him to retire from league cricket.

Amid this, Australian cricket legend Matthew Hayden made a brutal statement on MS Dhoni. During the CSK vs DC match, Hayden, who was in the commentary box, reacted to Dhoni’s slow approach in batting. He said, “Dhoni should join us in our commentary box after this game. He has lost the cricket. It’s over for him. He should accept this fact until it’s too late for CSK,” as quoted by cricket.com.

Let’s see if the cricket legend finds his form in the upcoming IPL 2025 matches.

