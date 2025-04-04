Back in March 2022, the entire cricket fraternity was in deep sorrow after the legendary cricketer Shane Warne took an exit. He passed away at the age of 52 in a luxurious villa of Koh Samui in Thailand. He was reportedly enjoying holidays with his friends in Thailand and was discovered unconscious in his bed. The reason behind his death was said to be a heart attack. Now, three years after his tragic death, some shocking details are out.

The medical report, shared by The Sun, reveals that three drugs were discovered in the bedroom of Warne’s suite. There were two types of Viagra, and one drug was related to increasing longevity. The report states that Sildenafil, Kamagra (an unregulated version of Viagra), and Dapoxetine were discovered in his bedroom. Out of these three drugs, Kamagra is easily available in Thailand despite being illegal.

However, it’s unknown whether Shane Warne had consumed any of these drugs before he passed away. It is said that the legendary leg spinner suffered from heart issues in the past, and the drugs mentioned above are not totally safe for someone with heart-related issues.

As per his death certificate, Shane Warne died due to coronary artery atherosclerosis, which triggered a heart attack. There was no foul play involved, as per The Sun. However, after the details about the drugs have come out, several speculations have been made. Reportedly, Warne was experiencing chest pains before coming to Koh Samui. It is now speculated that the cocktail of these sex drugs might have triggered his heart attack.

This shocking report comes days after some reports claimed that a senior police officer removed Kamagra from Warne’s room on the day the legendary cricketer died.

While speaking to The Daily Mail a few days back, an unnamed policeman claimed that some Australian figures asked to remove Kamagra from the list of drugs that were discovered in Shane Warne’s bedroom. He also said that there was a splash of blood and vomit in the room during their investigation.

