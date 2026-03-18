Crocs has announced its newest brand ambassador with the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Play Hard. Rest Easy.’ This time it is ace Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The new campaign, built around the brand’s iconic Classic Clog, positions Crocs as the go-to footwear for moments around sport, from arriving at the ground to winding down after the game.

KL Rahul, often spotted wearing Crocs footwear in his everyday life, brings an authentic connection to the collaboration. Through this strategic association, Crocs India aims to strengthen its presence within sports culture while expanding its appeal among male and sports-affinity audiences across the country.

With ‘Play Hard. Rest Easy,’ Crocs spotlights the rituals that define modern sport beyond the game itself. While competition is marked by intensity, discipline, and focus, the campaign celebrates the equally important moments before and after – preparation, travel, recovery, and unwinding, where comfort and self-expression take center stage. At the heart of these rituals are Crocs’ iconic Classic Clogs, designed to offer lightweight comfort and versatile style as athletes transition between performance and downtime. Featuring Rahul, whose off-field style and easy confidence mirror the brand’s ethos, the campaign positions Crocs as an essential companion for athletes and fans across every stage of the sporting journey.

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A Look Into KL Rahul’s Off-Field Life

The campaign film offers a candid, never-before-seen glimpse into KL Rahul’s off-field life, bringing audiences closer to the everyday moments that shape the athlete beyond the game. From relaxed moments at home and spending time with his dog to getting ready to head out, the film captures Rahul in an unfiltered, personal light. As he steps out, his driver humorously remarks, “Bhaiya apne Crocs shoes ke bina kahin nahin jaate,” a line that perfectly reflects Rahul’s easy, everyday association with Crocs footwear.

The narrative then shifts from Rahul’s personal world to match-day mode as he heads toward the team bus with his kit bag in hand – capturing the constant transition athletes make between moments of intensity and ease. In a playful nod to his initials, Rahul remarks, “The ‘KL’ in KL Rahul stands for Keep Light, and I am always KL-ing,” reflecting the energy and motion that define his life as a professional cricketer. The film closes on a playful note as Rahul opens the car bonnet to reveal colourful Crocs footwear spilling out, one for every mood and moment, reinforcing how the brand’s iconic Classic Clogs fit seamlessly into the everyday rituals that surround sport.

Campaign Rollout & Launch Event

The 360-degree campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media, and retail touchpoints, bringing the ‘Play Hard, Rest Easy’ philosophy to consumers across India. Marking the campaign’s debut, Crocs hosted an exclusive screening of the film at PVR Lido, Juhu, where KL Rahul gave fans a first look at the campaign. Extending the celebration beyond the launch, the brand will also bring the campaign to life through a special on-ground activation at Bandra-Worli Sea Link on 19–20 March, inviting audiences to experience the ‘Play Hard, Rest Easy’ philosophy up close.

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