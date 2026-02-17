Celebrity airport looks always grab attention, and the recent appearance of Siddhant Chaturvedi was no different. The actor turned a regular travel day into a fashion moment as he stepped out in the newly launched Crocs Echo Wave Clogs. He kept it cool yet bold, and his off-duty style once again proved why he is becoming a youth fashion favorite.

Siddhant Chaturvedi Turns Airport Into A Runway

Known for his effortless off-duty aesthetic, Siddhant Chaturvedi, the latest face of the Crocs Echo range, anchored his airport look with the sculptural silhouette of the Echo Wave: a pair that merges futuristic design with street-ready appeal. With its wave-like construction cascading seamlessly from upper to outsole, the Echo Wave Clog pushes beyond conventional sneaker dressing, bringing an architectural edge to everyday travel style.

Here’s a quick decode of his look:

A Familiar Face For Crocs

This is not Siddhant’s first association with Crocs. He has previously collaborated with the brand and even teamed up with Korean star Chae Soobin for a Crocs India campaign that grabbed attention online. With his easy charm and relaxed vibe, he fits right into the Echo range.

What’s Next For Siddhant?

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will soon be seen in Do Deewane Seher Mein alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 20, 2026.

