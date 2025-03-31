Ace cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has made a glorious contribution to the Indian and international cricket sphere. Despite announcing his retirement from international cricket on December 18, 2024, he is still active in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Here is taking a look at his enviable net worth.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Net Worth

According to Sportskeeda, Ravichandran Ashwin’s net worth as of 2024 is around a jaw-dropping 132 crores. The major source of his net worth comes from his remuneration from his cricket career along with the meaty brand endorsements. However, a major portion of his cricket-generated wealth has come from his earnings from the IPL. He made his return in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after 10 years for 9.75 crore.

Before CSK, during his stint with Rajasthan Royals, the cricketer was paid 5 crores per season. Ravichandran Ashwin also enjoys the A-grade category in his contract with the BCCI. Here is taking a look at his in-depth salary during the Indian Premier League over the years.

He started his IPL journey with the Chennai Super Kings with a salary of 12 lakhs. His remuneration with the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was around 7.6 crore. At the same time, the cricketer received 5 crores during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals. Now, he has been roped into CSK for a whopping 9.75 crore. His total remuneration through the IPL over the years has been 82 crores, forming a significant part of his net worth.

Apart from this, Ravichandran Ashwin enjoys brand endorsements from many lavish products which constitute a significant part of his net worth. He is also a mentor at a cricket academy called Gen-Next Cricket Academy. He also runs a media and event company named Carrom Balls. These ventures also form a major portion of his net worth.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Properties And Assets

He resides in a luxurious home in Chennai worth 9 crores. According to Times Now, he owns some suave wheels comprising a Rolls Royce worth 6 crore and an Audi Q7 worth 93 lakhs. He furthermore runs an NGO called The Ashwin Foundation which aims at helping underprivileged cricketers. Well, Ashwin’s 130 crore+ net worth is truly the testimony to his hard work, dedication and a powerful legacy over the span of his sports career.

