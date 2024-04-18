Shah Rukh Khan In & As IPL 2024 Player Jos Butler In His Biopic? Rajasthan Royals Player Wants So After Victory Against Kolkata Knight Riders!

The IPL 2024 season has more twists than a Bollywood movie. Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders after a nail-biting match with two wickets. All eyes on the game were on Shah Rukh Khan, the co-owner of KKR, who has been a constant fixture at all the matches. RR player Jos Butler was instrumental in the team’s win against KKR, which had been on a winning streak. But even rivals can’t escape Shahrukh’s charm; Butler recently opened up on wanting Khan to star in a Jos Butler biopic if they ever made one, and the internet is abuzz.

Kolkata Knight Riders were having quite the IPL season, with back-to-back wins. The spirits were high until that fateful match against Chennai Super Kings, but the team recovered. However,t the last game against Rajasthan Royals proved challenging, with RR winning by two wickets.

But Shah Rukh has been a newsmaker after every KKR match because he is often seen meeting and hugging the players of all the teams. And who can escape the charm of King Khan? Something similar happened when Butler met Khan.

The superstar watched his team’s Tuesday matchup against the Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens. Unfortunately, RR’s two-wicket victory over KKR made his outing painful. Jos Buttler scored an incredible ton to enable his team to chase a massive mark of 224. After the competition, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted hugging Buttler.

When asked to select a Bollywood actor to perform his biopic, Buttler immediately suggested Shah Rukh Khan.

Trent Boult is heard asking, “One Bollywood actor who would play your biopic?” in a post shared by RR. Butler quickly replied, “Shah Rukh Khan”.

Check Out the Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Buttler was determined to perform strongly against Shahrukh’s KKR after missing the match against Punjab Kings due to fitness issues, and he succeeded admirably in Kolkata. With an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls, his seventh IPL century, he single-handedly pulled off the most incredible chase in IPL history. Jos is also just 100 runs away from beating Virat Kohli’s run record in the IPL.

In a now-viral video, Shah Rukh Khan is seen approaching England captain Buttler after the latter’s century against KKR and requesting him to stay seated. Buttler stood up and shook Shah Rukh’s hand anyway.

His exemplary performance in the last match has led to Rajasthan Royals’ leading the IPL 2024 table, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders in second spot and Chennai Super Kings in third.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: When Virat Kohli Said He Doesn’t Want To Leave RCB Because Of This Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News